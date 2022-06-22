John W. Brust Sr.

John W. Brust Sr.

January 26, 1929 — September 5, 2021

A memorial service for John will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at the First Presbyterian Church, Hibbing, Minn.

A light lunch and remembering will follow the service in the John Calvin room at the church.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Brust, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries