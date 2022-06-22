Frank Korpi

A service in memory of Frank Korpi will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at First Apostolic Lutheran Church, 5 Laurentian Dr. in Virginia.

Memorials in Frank’s memory may be made to: Honor Flight Northland, 4535 Airport Approach Rd., Duluth, MN 55811-1565.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Korpi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries