Senator David J. Tomassoni

Senator David J. Tomassoni, 69, of Chisholm, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Solvay Hospice in Duluth.

He was born Dec. 5, 1952 in Bemidji, Minn., to Chester and Helen (Bertolini) Tomassoni. David was a lifelong Chisholm resident. He was united in marriage to Charlotte A. Gauvin. David was a loving, caring son, brother, father, husband, grandfather and friend. His personality was bigger than life. He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eyes. He lit up a room when he walked in. His passion for the people of Chisholm and the Iron Range for the last 30 years in the Minnesota Legislature is second to none. He loved hockey and all sports in general, but most of all he loved his family. David has left a mark on everyone who crossed his path. He truly will be missed.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries