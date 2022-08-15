Senator David J. Tomassoni, 69, of Chisholm, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Solvay Hospice in Duluth.
He was born Dec. 5, 1952 in Bemidji, Minn., to Chester and Helen (Bertolini) Tomassoni. David was a lifelong Chisholm resident. He was united in marriage to Charlotte A. Gauvin. David was a loving, caring son, brother, father, husband, grandfather and friend. His personality was bigger than life. He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eyes. He lit up a room when he walked in. His passion for the people of Chisholm and the Iron Range for the last 30 years in the Minnesota Legislature is second to none. He loved hockey and all sports in general, but most of all he loved his family. David has left a mark on everyone who crossed his path. He truly will be missed.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte, children: Dante (Tiffany), Danny (Anna), Chauntell (Mark) Morris; six grandchildren: Cecilia, Crosby, Wyatt, Davinia, Veronica, Josephina; sister, Mary Jo (Richard) Newbauer, brothers, John (Nancy), Dick (Jane).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A special thanks to the amazing staff at Solvay Hospice for taking such great care of him in his final months.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer as celebrant. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and continue for one hour prior to the Mass in the church. Interment will be private in Chisholm Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to Never Surrender.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm (www.ruppfuneralhome.com).
