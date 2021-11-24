Selena Grace Benz (Makela), 21, of Hibbing, Minn, passed away all too soon on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
She was born in Hibbing on Nov. 30, 1999, to Ryan Makela and Perlita Benz. Selena grew up on the Iron Range and attended private catholic school early on and Hibbing schools and did achieve her GED. She had a fun personality and was nothing but outgoing and energetic. She loved to play basketball, go for bike rides and rollerblade. Selena loved to be outdoors and spend time being goofy with her friends and hanging out with her brothers. She also loved to spend time with her sister doing girly things like brushing hair. Selena has always been beautiful, inside and out from beginning to end. She even won a most beautiful baby contest. She had an artistic side and enjoyed drawing, poetry and was quite creative in the way she expressed herself through writing and quoting her favorite people on her social media. Selena adored her family and loved to spend time with her parents, siblings and grandparents.
Selena is survived by her dad, Ryan; and mom, Perlita; siblings, Cody Benz, Lucky Benz and Rhyssa Makela; grandparents, John and Tammie Makela and Tina Benz; great grandparents, Willard Riendeau and Shirley Englestad, uncles: Bob, Eddie, Jim, Gary and David Benz and Travis Makela; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her beloved grandpa, Arthur Benz; and uncle, Raul Benz.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Dougherty Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home at 5 p.m. Chris Champion will officiate the service.
Interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing with her grandpa Arthur at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
To plant a tree in memory of Selena Benz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.