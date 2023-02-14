Scott W. “Mort” Elkington, age 70, lifelong resident of Virginia died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in his home.
He was born October 2, 1952, in Virginia the son of Wilfred and Olga (Gunderson) Elkington.
Scott worked as a heavy equipment operator for Inland Steel Mining Co. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and four-wheeling.
Scott is survived by his children: Ryan (Wendy) Elkington of Virginia and Desiree (John) Kolterman of Mt. Iron; sisters: Nancy Elkington of Minneapolis, MN, and Donna Edstrom of Texas; sister-in-law: Susie Elkington; his former wife: Judy Elkington of Virginia, MN; grandchildren: Hunter Hoard, Mollie Banks, Ryder Kolterman, and Josh Johnson; great-granddaughters: Aubree and Gabi; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: sister: Sandy Dingman; brother-in-law: Noel Dingman; brother: Randy Elkington; brother-in-law: Roger Edstrom; special niece: Cindy; and step-grandson: Matthew Entner.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Scott Elkington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.