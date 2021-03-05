Scott Steven Anderson passed away on Feb. 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn. He was born April 21, 1958 in Hibbing, Minn., to Donald and Genevieve Anderson. He graduated from Chisholm High School in 1976.
Scott loved his dog Cortez and was residing in Hibbing at the time of his passing.
He is survived by two sons, Shawn Anderson (Molly) of Andover, Minn., and Brian Anderson of Chisholm, Minn.; three siblings, David Anderson and Peggy Wacker (Jeff) both living in Santa Maria, Calif., and sister, Susan Anderson (Gary Frandsen) living in Port Orange, Fla.; stepchildren, Michelle Mackie, Michael Mackie Jr. (Becky Ivanca), Nicholas Mackie (Kasey Timmerman); step grandchildren, Destiny, Abel, Alexis, Olivia, and Morgan Mackie, all of Hibbing; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan; parents; and daughter, Shannon.
A combined celebration of life with his wife Susan will be scheduled in the future.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to: Shawn Anderson, 13913 Holly St. NW, Andover MN, 55304.
