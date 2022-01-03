Scott C. Campbell, 52, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born Nov. 18, 1969, in Duluth, Minn., the son of Robert and Judy (Savela) Campbell. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School and he attended Hibbing Technical College. Scott was united in marriage to Stephani L. Austin on Dec. 10, 1994, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Scott worked in the Maintenance Department at Hibbing Community College. Prior to that he had worked at Super One for more than 30 years. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, cutting wood, and fishing.
Scott is survived by his wife: Stephani; son: Austin of Hibbing; Mother: Judy Campbell of Hibbing; and sister: Sheri (Mike) Koos of Eagan, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his father: Robert in 2010.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service Saturday, Jan. 8, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Reverend Kevin Olson will officiate.
Inurnment will be at a later date in the Trout Lake Lakeside Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences online please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
