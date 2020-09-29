Scott B. Hawkins passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah, after a long lingering illness.
He graduated from Cherry High School and Stout U-Menomonie, Wis., with a degree in Plant Engineering. Scott also served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He married DeRae Preston in Provo, Utah.
Scott is survived by his wife, DeRae Preston; sons, Christopher and Matt; mother, Carol Hawkins; and brother, Peter (Suki) Hawkins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert D. Hawkins; and three brothers, Keith, Dennis, and Paul.
