Scott Alan Cheney
Scott Alan Cheney, 56, of Angora, Minn., passed away peacefully with family by his side after an unexpected illness.
Scotty was born on March 9, 1966, in Two Harbors, Minn., to Wayne and Shirley Cheney. In his youth he was very active in sports, he loved hockey, excelled in football, and enjoyed summer league softball with friends. After graduating from Gilbert High School in 1984 he let his passion for athletics lead him to coaching hockey for Gilbert youth hockey and football for Cherry.
Scotty was an avid outdoorsman. He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, and camping. But even more so, he loved doing these things with family— especially with all of his nieces and nephews.
Scott took pride in caring for his parents and their property as they grew older. He spent his entire life giving to others, even if it meant he would have to go without. His biggest attribute to this world was his caring heart.
He is survived by his fathe,r Wayne Cheney of Cook; siblings: Rob (Barb) Cheney of Angora, Tina (Brian) Sklors of St. Michael, Kim (Greg) Dertinger of Gilbert, Kenneth Cheney of Virginia, Jillene (Herbert) Clapsaddle of Gilbert. Uncle Peter Miller.
Special nieces and nephews; Wayne (Breann) Cheney, Lisa (Mike) Rice, James Cheney, Ryan (Brittany) Sklors, Nicole (David) Huismann, Breanne Sklors, Mykell (Jesse) Martin, Alexandria (Kyle) Roskoski, Christian (Mindy) Dertinger, Noel (Jesse) Lind, Cory (Christie) Clapsaddle, Isaac Clapsaddle. Great nieces and nephews; Matthew, Kara, Sara, Hailey, Ian, Mykenna, Abigail, Arielle, Annabelle, Alec, Jersey and Jameson.
Preceded in death by mother, Shirley Cheney; grandparents, Richard Miller, Alberta Hashey, Lloyd and Belle Cheney.
The family of Scott Cheney would like to make a special thank you to Dr. Elleby, and the nurses and care team at the Cook hospital for the superior care they provided to Scott throughout his life and during the time of his passing.
A memorial luncheon will be held at the Gilbert VFW on Saturday, January 28, from 3-5 p.m. Burial will take place privately at a later date.
Online condolences to www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
