Sara Jane (Facchinni) Anderson

Sara J. Anderson, 66, Bovey, died Thursday, Dece. 2, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born Nov. 12, 1955, to Joseph and Miriam (Nourala) Facchinni in Grand Rapids, Minn. Sara attended school in Nashwauk, Minn. She always took pride in her jobs. She worked for DMR Electronics/Detroit Reman for over 25 years. Sara and Darrell Anderson were married on Nov. 17, 1973, at the Methodist Church in Nashwauk. Sara enjoyed her time with her two grandchildren. She loved cooking for her family, and making up her very own songs for everyone.
Sara is survived by her loving husband, Darrell “Andy” Anderson, her son, Greg (Mari Jo) Anderson, daughter, Justine Anderson, all of Bovey, Minn.; grandchildren, Jacie and Waylon Anderson; her siblings, Anna Gangl, and Charles “Chuck” (Georgiane) Facchinni, both of Nashwauk, Minn.; along with her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Facchinni; mother- and father-in-law, Ralph and Bernice Anderson; and her brother-in-law, Tom Gangl.
Funeral services for Sara will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. The Rev. Fr. Joseph Sobolik will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Nashwauk Cemetery in Nashwauk.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.