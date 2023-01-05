Santina ‘Sandy’ Carlson
August 16, 1930—January 3, 2023
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our mother, Santina “Sandy” Carlson, 92 of Virginia. She passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Buhl Carefree Living, where she had resided the past several months.
She was born in Eveleth, Minn., on Aug. 16, 1930, to Phillip and Rose (Iammarino) Altobell and was the youngest of eight siblings.
Sandy grew up on Adams Hill and attended Eveleth schools. She was very proud of her Italian heritage and of her Eveleth family roots.
On July 1, 1950, she was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” A. Carlson and together they raised their family in Virginia. She was a hard worker, had a keen eye for decorating and loved to entertain. Having a full house of family, friends, food, drink and laughter gave her the greatest pleasure of all.
Even though she struggled with deafness a great portion of her life, her love for music was displayed as she could play the piano and accordion by ear
Her large family gave her many nieces and nephews, and she adored each and every one of them.
Sandy is survived by her daughters, Cory Carlson of Virginia, Minn., and Lori (Jim) Sixberry of Side Lake, Minn.; and by her many nieces and nephews who were such a big part of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert A., her sons, Robert D and Terry Lee Carlson; and her seven siblings, Angie, Marcella, Mary, Nita, Steve, Romi and John.
Thanks to the wonderful hospice team who kept our mom comfortable in her final hours and to the magnificent staff at Buhl Carefree Living for their compassionate care. You all are true angels on earth.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
