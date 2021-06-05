Sanford “Clark” Brenna, 80, of Cook, Minn.,, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Centra Care Hospital in St Cloud, Minn., due to Alzheimer’s complications. His wife and two daughters were by his side during his final days.
He was born July 26, 1940, in Thief River Falls, Minn., to Sanford and Pearl (Johnson) Brenna. He lived in Thief River Falls, Vallejo, Calif., Two Harbors, Minn., Aurora, Minn., and Duluth, Minn., before settling in Cook.
Clark graduated from Two Harbors High School 1958, became certified as a journeyman meat cutter, and attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis to become a surveyor. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on April 11, 1962, and sent to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., then transferring to Korea, during the Korean Conflict, to Camp Kaiser by the DMZ with the 2nd battle group, 3rd Infantry combat unit 1962-1964. He returned to Fort Lewis, Wash., and with honorable discharge returned to Minnesota in April of 1964.
Upon returning to Minnesota, Clark started his career with Arrowhead Grocer and Gateway Foods as a General Supervisor. On Aug. 12, 1967, he married Barbara (Schaefer) Brenna and they moved to Cook, purchasing a grocery store, Clark’s IGA, which they ran for 38 years until retirement. All three daughters learned the family business and spent many years working by his side.
Clark was a devoted family man, grandpa, Christian, and all around fun loving man. He was an avid outdoorsman specifically enjoying moose, deer hunting and fishing. He enjoyed many years of father / daughter Canada fishing trips with his friend, Kenny Keister, and all the girls. He enjoyed many years of deer hunting with his daughters and the Ottertail Camp crew of Jeff Elliott and Roy Hitchcock and families. Clark also enjoyed golfing and joined the men’s league in his retirement years. He was very fond of the church Lutefisk dinners and spent many years contributing his time cooking and teaching young people how to enjoy this delicacy.
Clark and Barb spent many great years traveling and fishing together sharing many wonderful memories with a great group of friends and family. Clark cherished time spent with each and every one of you who had the opportunity to know him.
Clark will be sadly missed by his wife, Barb of 54 years; his two daughters, Amy Nelson (Joe Shermer) and Cindy (Jason) Palm; and his four grandchildren: Gunnar and Olin Nelson and Kayla and Nathan Palm. Clark is also survived by a brother-in-law, Ron (Trudi) Schaefer; nephews, Rick (Diane) Brenna, Randy Brenna, Gerald (Becky) Schaefer; and niece, Debbie (Ron) Peterson.
Clark is preceded in death by his parents, Sanford and Pearl (Johnson) Brenna; daughter, Teri Brenna; brothers, Richard and Roger Brenna; and sister, Faye Brenna; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Aili (Koski) and Gerald M. Schaefer; sisters-in-law, Etta (Haugen) Brenna, Beverley Schaefer, Judy Schaefer and Marlene Schaefer.
A Celebration of Clark’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cook.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Mlaker Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.
Please join us for a luncheon after the service in the fellowship hall.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.