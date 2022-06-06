Sandra "Sandy" Marie Waxvik

September 15, 1957 — June 04, 2022

Sandra “Sandy” Marie Waxvik, age 64, formerly of Pengilly, Minn., passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Arrangements are pending and will be published at www.grandstrandfh.com

