Sandra ‘Sandi’ Street (Eilola)

Sandra “Sandi” Street (Eilola), 76, of Eveleth, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at New Journey Residence in Eveleth.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda (Michael) Sweno of Hoyt Lakes and Lisa Street of Palo; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Maryann (Tom) Bartol of Aurora and Jeanette Johnson of Britt; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and long time special companion, Willie Salo of Aurora and his son, Dean (Kristie) Salo, and many friends.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Holy Spirit Church in Virginia with visitation for one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Sand Lake Chapel Cemetery in Britt.

