Sandra “Sandi” Emily (Eilola) Street, 76, of Eveleth, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at New Journey Residence in Eveleth.
She was born on June 26, 1944, to Ansel and Mary (Dellago) Eilola in Virginia, Minn. Sandi grew up in Virginia on the Northside. She attended Roosevelt High School in Virginia and obtained her cosmetology license following completing beauty school in Virginia. She then married Richard Street on June 12, 1965, in Virginia. They moved and lived in Golden Valley, Minn., for some time where she worked as a beautician. They then moved with their family back to the Iron Range where she worked as a beautician and also for some time at the Arrow Shirt Factory in Virginia. Sandi and Richard raised their family in Britt.
Sandi loved cooking and baking for her family and you never left her home hungry. She had a generous heart for others and loved crocheting and knitting. She loved the Lord and had a great faith that showed especially in the last few years of her life as she fought hard against all odds when she was diagnosed with kidney failure and ended up on dialysis. Sandi faced many challenges over the past 3 years and had a strength like no other. Then, on Nov. 3, 2020, she was diagnosed with Covid that took such a toll on her already vulnerable body. Even though she survived Covid, it had irreversible effects that led her to hospice care. She lived a full life and made an impact on many people she met.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda (Michael) Sweno of Hoyt Lakes and Lisa Street of Palo; five grandchildren: Marissa Kelly of Aurora, Marina Kelly of Hoyt Lakes, and Anthony, Nezia, and Sophia Wiswell of Aurora; three great-grandchildren, Tanner Dennis, Milani and Gianna Boshey; two older sisters, Maryann (Tom) Bartol of Aurora and Jeanette Johnson of Britt; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and long time special companion, Willie Salo of Aurora and his son, Dean (Kristie) Salo; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 2001; her parents; her son, Charlie in 1976; her sister; grandparents; and her beloved chihuahua, Luigi.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate and caring staff at New Journey Assisted Living in Eveleth that took care of Sandi. In addition, they also wish to thank the dialysis team in Eveleth and all of her medical team that helped her, especially during the last few years. You are all greatly appreciated beyond measure.
Due to the current circumstances with the risk of covid, memorial services and burial will be postponed until a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather in celebration of Sandi’s life.
Services will be at a later date at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Virginia and burial will be at the Sand Lake Chapel Cemetery in Britt in the spring of 2021. The family will publish an announcement at a later date when it is able to be scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred by the family.
Arrangements are being made by Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
