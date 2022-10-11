Sandra Marie Nielsen, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2022.
Sandy was a social butterfly and known to many. She made an impact on everyone she encountered. We will miss her physical presence, but her strength of spirit will live on in all those fortunate enough to know her.
Those that carry her legacy are her husband, William Trelford; daughter, Whitney Ridlon (Josh); granddaughter, Ida “Della” Ridlon; grandson, Wyatt Ridlon; sisters, Vicki Daniels, Lauri Nielsen (Danny Charter), Leslie Nielsen Petersen (Boyd Petersen); and dear nephews: Jason Oneil, Josh Oneil, Joel Daniels, Chris Charter, and Ricky Nielsen.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Nielsen; mother, Ida Nielsen; and sister-in-law, Connie Beum.
Sandy had an extensive network of dear friends she considered family and her profession allowed her to travel extensively and make friendships around the world. She will be dearly missed by family at Mesaba Park, Holyoke, Isla Mujeres, and the Birthday Club.
A celebration of life will be held at Mesaba Cooperative Park, 3827 Mesaba Park Road, Hibbing, MN 55746, on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. Please dress warm.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Sandy’s commitment to stewardship of the Mesaba Cooperative Park community, donations may be made to Mesaba Cooperative Park or the Northstar Children’s Camp at P.O. Box 293, Hibbing, MN 55746.
