Our beautiful Mother, Sandra Marie (Krtinich) Fena, 69 of Hibbing, passed away
peacefully Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home.
Sandie was born Jan. 1, 1952, in Hibbing to Donald and Gloria (Cossick) Krtinich. She spent her first few years of life in Leetonia before moving into their childhood home in Greenhaven, where many memories were made with family and friends. Sandie attended Hibbing High School and graduated in 1970. She received a Licensed Practical Nurse Certificate from Eveleth Vocation School and cared for many patients in Hibbing, Grand Forks, and Minneapolis before starting her family. Sandie was married to James Fena at the Side Lake Chapel in July 1973, and they raised 3 daughters in Hibbing. The girls were very busy, and she never missed a volleyball game, track meet, or skating competition. Her daughters meant everything to her. Sandie made sure the girls had warm memories growing up, and she went out of her
way to make others feel welcomed in her home at Holiday “Feasts.” Her passion was making sarmas and poticia, and she enjoyed having a house full at the Holidays.
In 1991, Sandie took on her greatest adventure as President, Owner, and General Manager of Tactran Bus Company. This year, she celebrated 30 proud years as a Business Owner. Sandie was a member of St. Leo’s Church, and her faith was very important to her. In recent days, she organized an upcoming pizza party for the Assumption School 6th graders for their beautiful charity work to make 150 hats for the homeless. Sandie loved to travel with her daughters and grandchildren. Sandie loved her grandchildren and was very proud of each of them. She spent time watching basketball, school programs, and making memories at her home with all the kids running around.
She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren. They loved going to “Gramma Sandie’s” house. She loved her devoted Tactran crew, spending time with friends in Buhl, riding her Harley, and birthday club with the girls from High School. She had a warm heart, generous and caring spirit, and infectious laugh, always making people feel good around her. Sandie definitely knew how to have fun.
Sandie is survived by her three daughters, Jodi (Victor) Smith of Minneapolis, Jennifer Fena
of Folsom, Calif., and Jessica (Brian) Koland of Hibbing; eight beloved grandchildren: Addie, Lexi, Bella, Kenedi, Kash, Victor, Anthony and Rosie.
Sandie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Donald and Gloria Krtinich, sister and brother in-law, Donna and Bob Swanger; and brother, William Krtinich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing. Fr. Daniel Weiske will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m.
A private burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sandie’s honor are preferred to the Assumption School Playground Fund.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
