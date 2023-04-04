Sandra Marie Farden, age 70 lifelong resident of Forbes died Thursday, March 30, 2023, in St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
She was born January 11, 1953, in Eveleth, the daughter of Elias and Ailie (Mannisto) Mayry. Sandra married the love of her life, Dennis Farden on November 21, 1970, in Forbes. She worked as an “Industrial Engineer” for 20+ years between the Forbes and Cherry Schools. Sandra loved camping, garage sales, and shopping. She enjoyed crafting, decorating for every holiday especially her favorites, Christmas and the Fourth of July. The grandchildren were remembered every holiday with a special card and a gift inside. Sandra cherished time spent with her family, and loved them all dearly.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 52 years: Dennis; children: Christopher (Jodi) Farden of Nevis and Jennifer (Curtis) Koepke of Zim; brother: Tom (Linda) Mayry of Iron; grandchildren: Tylor (Melissa) Farden, Carter Koepke and Kendal Koepke; great-grandchildren: Weston Farden and Jayden Farden; beloved pet: Leo; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers: Ronald, Jerry, Bob, and Dick Mayry.
The Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Clinton Town Hall. Bill Bauman will officiate. A time of fellowship and remembrance will continue after the service until 4:00 p.m.
Memorials are preferred.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
To send flowers to the family of Sandra Farden, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.