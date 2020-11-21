Sandra (Sandy) Lee Maroste, 82, of Virginia, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Waterview Pines in Virginia.
She was born Nov. 25, 1937 in Virginia, Minn., to Samuel (Bert) and Arthemise (Artie LaFrance) Slade. She was a lifelong resident of Virginia. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1955. She was employed by Virginia Regional Center for many years as a Processing Aide in Central Supply Services. In her earlier years, she was a member of a small sewing club with her classmates, and also a member of the Virginia Bowling Association. She enjoyed playing solitaire, doing crossword puzzles and reading. She was an avid true Minnesota Twins, Wild and Vikings sports fan. Sandy’s greatest pride and joy were watching her children and grandchildren’s sporting events and other activities. She was known as “Grandma Sandy” to many.
Sandy is survived by her loving children, Cindy (Keith) Westin, Arlene Maroste, Michael (Julie) Maroste, Judy (Michael) Krebsbach, Mark (Julie) Maroste, and Tom (Jean Enstad) Maroste; grandchildren, Christopher and Caley (Austin Hujanen) Westin, Michael (Chloe Salinas) and Madison Maroste, Jordan (Carissa) and Marc (Maria) Krebsbach, Samuel and Mary Maroste, and Taylor Maroste; great grandchildren, Lennon, Myray, and Beau Maroste and Adelaide and Grace Krebsbach; sisters, Bonnie (Jerry) Zimmerman and Sally Dixon; brother-in-law, Mike Thomas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Artie; sister, Susan (Slade) Thomas; brother and sister-in-law, Sam (Butch) and Sally (Hahne) Slade; and former husand and father of her children, Larry Maroste.
The Maroste family would like to thank the staff at Virginia Carefree Living, Waterview Pines and East Range Hospice Team for the loving care and support they provided for our dear mother.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will take place. A burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to the Virginia Community Foundation.
