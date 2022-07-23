Sandra Lea Carlson of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022, after a brief but heroic battle with brain cancer. She was the youngest child of Creighton and Therese Heino. Sandy and her family spent her childhood summers and weekends at the Balsam Bay Resort on the Kawishiwi River in Ely, Minn. Sandy met her husband of 46 years, Steve, through her best friend, who happened to be his sister. Sandy and Steve were married on June 26, 1976, in Hibbing, where they built their home and raised their family. Sandy graduated from Hibbing High School in 1975. After completing her associate’s degree at Hibbing Community College, she began her career at the St Louis County Health Department and later took a position at Rhude & Fryberger / NewCon in Hibbing, where she worked for over 30 years. She lovingly supported her kids in their endeavors and athletics. Sandy loved spending her free time at Beatrice Lake, visiting her grandchildren, traveling, playing bocce and beanbags with her family, who she lovingly referred to as the “Outlaws,” cross-country skiing around Carey Lake with friends, going for rides in the side-by-side with Steve. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church, The P.E.O Sisterhood, and Hibbing Bowling Center women’s league. She was forever caring for others with a genuine, kind heart; her well wishes included driving safely and eating healthy.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Steve; daughter, Andrea (Chris Tun Zan); son, Greg (Melinda); grandchildren, Layla and Theodore; sisters and brothers-in-law: Vickie Heino, Jennifer and Dean Peterson, Suzy Burges and Barnaby, Shellie and Tony Stilinovich, Sam and Mary Buchar, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Creighton (Bud); mother, Therese; and brother Creighton (Jim).
The family would like to thank Dr. Kapella and the teams at Fairview Home Care and Hospice, Oncology, and Radiation for their exemplary care, support, and kindness.
The family held a small celebration of life for Sandy earlier this summer. The family will hold a private service to honor Sandy. In lieu of gifts, Sandy has requested donations be made to First Lutheran Church Hibbing and Angel Fund.
