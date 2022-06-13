Sandra L. Novak

A Memorial Service for Sandra L. Novak will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Chisholm United Methodist Church with Rev. Terry Tilton officiating.

Sandra Lee Novak, age 78, passed away at the Cook Care Center in Cook on Dec. 29, 2021.

