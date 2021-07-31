Sandra L. Johnson

Sandra L. Johnson (nee Kuchinski), 80, formerly of Pengilly, Minn., passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2021, at Abbott NW Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 429 S Maddy St. in McGregor, Minn.

A light lunch will follow at McGregor VFW, 80 E Delling Avenue.

CARLSON-LILLEMOEN FUNERAL HOME, Cambridge

