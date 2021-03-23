Sandra Kaye Schmelzer

Sandra Schmelzer, 65, of Hibbing, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home.
She was born Sept. 27, 1955, to Matthew and Betty (Davis) Brletich in Hibbing. Sandy graduated from Hibbing High School in 1973. She married her high school sweetheart Lonny Schmelzer and they together shared a 46-year marriage. Sandy managed the Iron Gate Mall for 14 years.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Lonny; sons, Jacob (Crystal), Ryan, Thomas (Raquel), Benjamin, and Noah (Brooke) all of Hibbing; mother, Betty; siblings, Patsi Brletich and Michael Brletich; grandchildren: Savannah, Tristan, Addison, Sophia, Isabella, Ammon, Bruno, Austin, Nick, Skylar, Mikah, Jacob and Nolan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Matthew; and sister, Shirley Farden.
A Mass of Christian Burial for friends and family will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church.
Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Assumption School or Fairview Hospice.
There will be a celebration of life in the summer when there are less restrictions.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
