Sandra Kay Sainio

Sandra Kay Sainio, 64, of Hibbing, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at her residence.

She was born July 21, 1957, in Park Rapids, Minn., to Delmar Lyle and Mary Anne (Rutherford) Potter. She worked at Fairview Range Medical Center for over 18 years. Sandra loved her flowers and nature. 4-wheeling and riding motorcycle were her favorite outdoor activities. She especially loved her grandkids.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Randy; daughter, Michelle Dickinson; grandchildren: Alyssa Dickinson, Katie Dickinson, Jordan Thompson, Logan Thompson, and Riley Thompson; sisters: Debbie Longtin, Lucy (Pat) Coughlin, Billie Olson, and Jacki Potter; special niece, Jer-bear; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Thompson; brother, Delmar “Butch” Potter Jr.; sister, Jean Syverson; and beloved dog, Beauty.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Pengilly Community Center.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Sainio as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries