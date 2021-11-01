Sandra Kay Sainio, 64, of Hibbing, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at her residence.
She was born July 21, 1957, in Park Rapids, Minn., to Delmar Lyle and Mary Anne (Rutherford) Potter. She worked at Fairview Range Medical Center for over 18 years. Sandra loved her flowers and nature. 4-wheeling and riding motorcycle were her favorite outdoor activities. She especially loved her grandkids.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Randy; daughter, Michelle Dickinson; grandchildren: Alyssa Dickinson, Katie Dickinson, Jordan Thompson, Logan Thompson, and Riley Thompson; sisters: Debbie Longtin, Lucy (Pat) Coughlin, Billie Olson, and Jacki Potter; special niece, Jer-bear; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Thompson; brother, Delmar “Butch” Potter Jr.; sister, Jean Syverson; and beloved dog, Beauty.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Pengilly Community Center.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.