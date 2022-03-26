Sandra Jean Pugleasa

Sandra Pugleasa, of Hoyt Lakes, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at her residence.
Sandra was born May 22, 1947, to Frederick and Jean Bussey in Virginia, Minn. Sandra graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1965, from there her wanderlust kicked in and she spent some time traversing the country and living life. She made her way back to Minnesota and graduated from Virginia Beauty College in 1971. Sandra married Michael Pugleasa April 12, 1975 and raised their two children in Palo, Minn. Sandra was employed by J&L, Merritt House, and LTV Steel Mining company on the track gang until its closure in 2001, after which she graduated the phlebotomy program at Lake Superior college in 2002 and she then worked as a PCA for several area families until her retirement. Sandra loved life, the outdoors, and especially her faith. She had an infectious laugh and heart of gold, she would go without if it meant helping those in need.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Rena (William Dobson) of Bowstring, Minn.; and her son, Joe (Kelsey Mattson) of Biwabik, Minn.; the lights of her life, grandsons, Dakota Kruse and Gauge Dobson.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Loon Lake Community Center in Palo.
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Pugleasa as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.