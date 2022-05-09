Sandra Jean Groski

Sandra J. Groski passed away at the age of 80 at the Essentia Health Virginia Hospital with family by her side.
She was born on June 20, 1941, to Steve and Donna (Stupar) Vukmir.
She spent her life living and working as a medical secretary in Minnesota and then Alaska. In 2014 she returned to Minnesota residing most recently at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, Minn. Throughout her life she battled many significant illnesses with strength and grace.
Sandi is survived by her children: Sherri (Tom) Mausolf of Aurora, Minn., David Keinath of Vancouver, Wash., Shelley (Dave) Morrison of Anchorage, Alaska, and Mike Benjamin of Anchorage. Grandchildren: Sara and Andy of Arvada, Colo., David Christopher of Anchorage, Andrea and Travis of Wasilla, Alaska, Anthony and Brittney of Anchorage, Daniel of Vancouver, Zach and Elly of St. Anthony, Minn., Brian and Amanda of Norfolk, Va. and Nic of Oregon City, Ore. Great-grandchildren, Isaac, Nora, Connor, Avery, Lindsey and Kadence. Siblings: Patti (Doug) Skalsky and Barb “Bunny” Estey. Special cousins: RoseAnn Urbick, Barb Branum, Tommy Stupar and other nieces, nephews and cousins. Also, special family members Tom and Brenda Foosness. Tom being her private “Uber” driver meant a lot to her.
Sandi was preceded in death by the love of her life and first husband Chuck Keinath and then her late husband Tom Groski, Parents Steve and Donna Vukmir, along with aunts, uncles, cousins and grand dogs. She has now joined them in heaven.
At her request she will have an intimate family graveside service at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at a later date.
