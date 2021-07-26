Sandra Jean Dingman, 81, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Maple Grove, Minn.
Sandra was born on Feb. 6, 1940, to Wilfred and Olga (Gunderson) Elkington. She grew up in Virginia and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1958. On Sept. 26, 1959, Sandra married Noel Dingman. They bought their first home in Virginia in 1961 where they raised their children and lived until Noel's death in 2016.
Sandra is survived by her children, Tammi (Marshall), Dale (Donna) and Kevin; grandchildren, Adam (Katie), Kyle (Alexis) and Kali; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Scarlett and Avery. She is also survived by her siblings: Nancy, Donna (Roger), Scott and Randy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Noel.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wildflower Lodge and Grace Hospice for their care and compassion.
Per Sandra's request, a private graveside service will be held.
Arrangements are with the Cremation Society Of Minnesota.
