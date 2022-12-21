Sandra Hammond

Sandra Louise Hammond, 61, of Brainerd, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2022.
Sandra was born in Ely, Minn., to Caroline (Tomsich) Hammond and David Hammond on June 22, 1961. She was a CNA at Woodland Good Samaritan and formerly owned and operated a cleaning business called “Dust Bunnies Inc.”
Sandra had a warm personality that people were attracted to. She was compassionate, caring and had a great sense of humor. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Sandra is survived by her mother, Caroline (Mark) Jacobs; son, Paul (Katie) Horning; granddaughter whom she adored, Zoe; siblings, Nancy Peterson, John (Joan) Hammond, Kathleen Waalen; she was a special aunt to John Hren, David (Vinny) Hren, Marlana Hammond, Zakkary Waalen, Amanda Hammond, Angelina Hammond; great nieces and nephews, Waylon Hren, Remme Hren, Annabelle Yarbrough, Colton Yarbrough, and Freyja Baglio.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Hammond; and grandparents, John and Caroline Tomsich.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
