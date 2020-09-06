Sandra Elizabeth (Falbo) Saari

Sandra E. Saari, 78, Grand Rapids, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, Minn.
She was born in Hibbing on April 7, 1942, to Louie and Mary (Schneider) Falbo and raised in Keewatin, Minn. Sandra graduated from Hibbing Junior College. She was employed as a secretary by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Duluth and St. Louis County-Veteran Service Office in Hibbing. Sandra was active with the Business & Professional Women’s Club (BPW), holding the offices of Secretary and President. She was a devoted member of the Hibbing Catholic Community.
Sandra is survived by her two children, Chris and Kelly, both of Hibbing; and countless family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and other family members.
Funeral services for Sandra will be at noon, Saturday, Sept. 12, at Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Saturday. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
An open house will be held at 2020 E. 31st St. in Hibbing immediately following the funeral service on Saturday. Everyone is invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Kelly Saari, 2020 East 31st Street, Hibbing, MN, 55746.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
