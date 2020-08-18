Sandra Alexis (Hietala) Pry, passed away at the Benedictine Health Center in Duluth, Minn., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the age of 64, following an experience with cancer.
Born March 15, 1956, she was the daughter of Alexander and Elna (Palm) Hietala. She grew up in Embarrass, Minn. She graduated from high school in Virginia, Minn., in 1974 and went on to attend Mesabi Community College.
Sandi and her father shared a passion for music. She had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing the national anthem at local hockey games and occasionally performing alongside her father’s Finnish folk music band.
Artistically inclined, she produced numerous beautiful embroidered, sewn, crocheted and painted treasures over the years. When her daughter was young, Sandi loved creating backdrops and costumes for dance recitals.
Survivors include her daughter, Dawn (Justin); grandson, Logan; brothers, Alex (Kathy) and Vince; in addition to nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank St. Mary’s Hospice Duluth team for their care and compassion.
