Samuel Tristan Rogers, 25, of Eveleth, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Sam was born in Virginia, Minn., on June 20, 1997, to Rose Rogers (Gams) and Daniel Rogers.
Sam owned and operated his own painting and plowing company. He loved to work and worked hard just like his Dad. He enjoyed playing his guitar, shooting pool, spending time with his girlfriend, Kaitlyn, and best friend, Myles, and riding his Harley motorcycle. Sam loved being with his nieces and nephews, they meant the world to him. He had an amazing sense of humor and loved to laugh.
Sam was brave, adventurous, a wild child, kind, caring and hard working. Sam lived life on his own schedule and in his own unique way. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it and could make a friend anywhere. He touched so many lives and will be greatly missed in this world.
Sam is survived by his mother, Rose Rogers; sisters, Katie Rogers, Nichole (Zachary) Malich; nieces, Scarlett and Luna; nephews, Noah and Dante; aunts: Kris Johnson, Kathy Gams, Traci (Aaron LaPlante) Rogers, Debbie (Carl) Bowman; uncles: Alan Gams, Steve (Melissa) Gams, Mike Rogers; grandma, Joan Rogers Berg; cousins: A.J. Gams, Tyler (Izzy) Gams, Abbey Johnson, Logan Gams, and numerous others; and girlfriend, Kaitlyn Erchul.
Samuel was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Rogers; grandparents, Patricia and Leo Gams; and cousins: Trista Gams, Joshua Gams, Tayler Johnson.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Range Funeral Home in Virginia, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Pastor Daniel Triestman will officiate. Lunch will follow in the Range Funeral Home Fellowship Hall.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
