Sam Spotts, 54, of Hibbing, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Sandstone Healthcare Center in Sandstone, Minn.
Sam was born May 18, 1967, in Hibbing to Gerald and Barbara (Toscano) Spotts.
Prior to a vehicle accident leaving him disabled in his early 20’s, Sam’s pride and joy were his family, his cabin near Side Lake, Minn., being outdoors and fishing. Following the accident, Barb and Jerry dedicated their lives to making their home and vehicles handicapped accessible and comfortable to bring Sam home and provide an extraordinary quality of life for him. On Side Lake where he resided with them, he enjoyed many things, such as relaxing on the deck watching boats come through the channel, pontoon rides, floating in the lake, and many family gatherings. Sam also was well traveled, going South for the winter for many years with Barb and Jerry in their motorhome, enjoying evening riverside walks and year long sunshine. He traveled from Minnesota to Arizona, to California and back visiting multiple family members and friends along the way.
His kids enjoyed visiting him, even after moving out of state as adults. He would always entertain a good arm wrestling match or share in a gut busting laugh over a joke. After moving into town with Jerry, Peter and Krista, he could be found having a cold beer and relaxing under the apple tree, enjoying the great outdoors. His boisterous carrying laugh, outgoing personality, and huge smile carry on in his children. Though his time short, his lessons in life, compassion and dignity will live on. Sam’s life was unlike that of many with his disability, due to unconditional love and devotion from his immediate family. The comfort of his company will be greatly missed.
Sam is survived by his father, Gerald Spotts; daughters, Samantha (Maurice) Chessmore and Ricki (Zach) Boyle; brothers, Peter (Krista) Spotts, Tom (Sherri) Spotts, Dan (Ronda) Spotts; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Spotts; brother, Gerald Spotts; and son,
Kristopher Spotts.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
