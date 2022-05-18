Samuel Beier

Samuel Beier, 5 days old, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Hibbing.

He was born on May 9, 2022, to Cavin and Lydia (Klaven) Beier. He was only here for a short amount of time but in that time all he knew was love.

Samuel is survived by his parents, Cavin and Lydia; brother, Barrett; maternal grandparents, Roger and Wendy Klaven; paternal grandparents, Doug and Judy Beier; aunts, uncles and extended relatives.

A private service will be held at Dougherty Funeral Home at a later date.

