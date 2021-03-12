Samantha Lee Sandberg, 33, of Virginia, died tragically on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Sam was born Jan. 19, 1988 in Mankato, Minn., the daughter of Tracy Sandberg and Timothy Schneider. In 1992 the family moved to Hibbing, where she went to school and graduated in 2007.

Sam enjoyed crafting and coloring, music and movies, and always loved a good repair challenge, fully equipped with her own tools.

Samantha is survived by her children, Quincy, Peytin, and Evoleht; siblings, Logan, Laura (Josh), and Crystal (Mike); mother, Tracy; father, Tim; grandmother, Evelyn; nieces and nephews, Adrina, Pierce, Mercedes, Dakota, Captain, LaKiaya, Kynzlee, Elissa, and Gunner; aunts and uncles, Bruce (Shirley), Darrell, Brenda (Don), and Sharon (Rory); great aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins.

She is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Whitney; and grandfather, Leon Sandberg.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Hibbing Christian Assembly, 221 2nd Avenue West, Hibbing, with a service following.

Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To share condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Mar 13
Gathering of Family and Friends
Saturday, March 13, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Hibbing Christian Assembly
2201 Second Avenue West
Hibbing, MN 55746
Mar 13
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 13, 2021
3:00PM
Hibbing Christian Assembly
2201 Second Avenue West
Hibbing, MN 55746
