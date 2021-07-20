Sam Sabetti

Samuel Nicholas Sabetti, 69, of Superior, died in his home on Friday, July 9, 2021, after a short term illness.

He was born on Sept. 15, 1951, to Nick and Beatrice (Laituri) Sabetti in Eveleth. Sam graduated from Eveleth High School and the College of St Scholastica. He was a gifted athlete, lettering in hockey, football, baseball and track, and he served in the Army National Guard. For many years he was employed as a counselor for E.B.I. Group Homes working with developmentally disabled adults.

Sam stayed true to his Italian and Finnish heritage to the very end. Picking his clothes carefully, stylishly and even a bit boldly…but God forbid, absolutely never, EVER, buying a pair of socks to wear. He was comfortable making easy banter with anyone, but sharing personal information was not high on his list of things to do. The Italians call it omertà…the Finns sisu… no display of distress in the face of adversity, endurance, bearing it in silence, alone. That was Sam. Probably the word we heard most often to describe Sam was “Cocky” … oh yes, and then there was that sliver, just a sliver, of a chip on his shoulder. This made him a memorable, unforgettable enigma to many, including his family. Sammy, you will be remembered fondly, forever.

Sam is survived by brothers, Neil “Nick” of Denver, and Mike (Connie) of Eveleth; Sabetti nephews, Steve (Kathy), Lakeville; Damian, New Hope; and Sean, Denver; and nieces, Stacy (Jon) Hoel, Eveleth, and Nicole Sabetti, Nebraska; and six great- nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marsha (Roger) Mortensen.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, in the Eveleth Cemetery, with lunch to follow at the Eveleth Elks. Socks are optional.

