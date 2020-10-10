Sally Sue Thomas, 64, of Eveleth, passed on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, after a six month battle with cancer.
Sally was born on June 24, 1956 to Vernon and Helen Thomas. She graduated from Virginia High School in 1974. Sally worked at Minntac for several years. Later she attended the Hibbing Community College Registered Nursing Program. She was employed at Eveleth Fitzgerald Hospital and then on to the VRMC Emergency Room, retiring in 2017.
Sally had been married to Mark Madrinich and they had a son, Elijah. Later she married her soulmate, Willie Plesha, until his untimely death at age 50.
Sally was headstrong, a very private person, loved to read, travel and did beautiful stained glass artwork. Her granddaughter, Kiara, was her most precious pride and joy.
Sally is survived by her son, Eli Madrinich; granddaughter, Kiara Carl; a sister, Theda King of Donna, Texas; two brothers, Garr Thomas (Rose Gianloranzi) of Eveleth, and Robert (Dawn) Thomas of Virginia; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Helen; and husband, Willie Plesha.
The family would like to share a special “Thank You” to Sally's RN Angels who helped her/us through this journey: Kathy Kearney, JoAnn Miklovich, and Sue Poffs; as well as Heather from Hospice. God Bless You!
To honor Sally's request, there will be no funeral, as she and family had a “Living Celebration of Life” in July.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
