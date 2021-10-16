Sally Spearman

Born in Virginia, Minn., on Nov. 11, 1933, to Mario and Helen Casagrande, Sally Jean Casagrande Spearman went home to the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Raised in northern Minnesota, Sally graduated from Virginia High School and The College of St. Catherine.
A blind date led to a romance for the ages. Married in 1955 to Richard Spearman, the couple were an anomaly - loving each other as much on their last day together as on their wedding day. Sally continued the strong traditions she learned from her parents...family, family, family...which she made her life’s focus. Settling in Hibbing, Minn., they promptly started having babies. Five children led to 17 grandchildren and 14 great grands - all absolute stars in her eyes. We hope she realized she was our North Star - guiding and shining brightly for us all.
One of the greatest lessons she taught her children was strength, always telling them to apologize if they were wrong but to stand up for themselves if they were right. Family times included lots of homemade pasta, camping trips, Italian gatherings at Sand and Vermillion Lakes, and the most awesome homemade Halloween costumes. Sally loved being a hostess - her home was a magnet for not just family but friends, priests and her “stray cats” - those single, alone or widowed. Because of her ability to draw people in and touch their lives, she was a great friend to many. Later years found them in The Woodlands, Texas, where Sally hosted luncheons, dinners and of course meals for Dick’s golf buddies. She had a gracious and friendly way about her which caused even strangers to remember her. As Dick said, every store clerk knew her by name.
She was lovely. Heartful. God-fearing. True.
Sally is survived by husband, Richard; and those proud to be her children - Michael (Dyana), Patrick (Jean), Lynn (Kevin), Daniel (Colleen) and Kevin. Grammie, the reader of stories and baker of cookies, also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mario and Helen; her only sibling, Dolores D’Aquila; and her beloved granddaughter, Sasha McHale.
The service and burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Forest Park, 18000 Interstate 45 South, The Woodlands, TX. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral mass at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served after. The service can be viewed via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/2020787224822609.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Make A Wish foundation.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.