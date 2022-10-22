Sally Lautigar, 88, of Tower, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia surrounded by her family after a faithful life.
Sally was born Jan. 4, 1934, in Virginia, Minn., to Fred and Estelle (LaZella) Indihar. Sally was a graduate of Gilbert High School and later attended St. Cloud State College where she earned a degree in Education.
Sally taught elementary school in Virginia for a short time before working as a flight attendant for Northwest Orient Airlines. On Aug. 1, 1959, she married Conrad Lautigar and went on to become a devoted wife and mother. For her children, she was a constant source of encouragement and unconditional love. In 1993, she and Conrad built their home on Lake Vermilion, where they spent many years together enjoying the changing seasons.
Sally had a passion for music and found joy in playing the piano. Through her gift of music, she touched many young lives as a piano teacher. Later in her life, Sally shared her love of music by serving as the pianist at St. Martins Catholic church in Tower, Minn.
Survivors include her children: Greg Lautigar of Tower, Jeana (Bob) Lautigar-McGowan of Edina and Julie (Chris) Beutz of Edina; grandchildren: Kate and Robby McGowan and Jack, Estelle and Amelia Beutz; several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Estelle; husband, Conrad; siblings, Fred and Robert Indihar.
Mass of Christian Burial for Sally will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish as celebrant. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:30-6 p.m., with recitation of the rosary at 5:30 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Visitation will also be for one hour prior to the Mass at church. Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Sally Lautigar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.