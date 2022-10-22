Sally Lautigar

Sally Lautigar, 88, of Tower, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia surrounded by her family after a faithful life.

Sally was born Jan. 4, 1934, in Virginia, Minn., to Fred and Estelle (LaZella) Indihar. Sally was a graduate of Gilbert High School and later attended St. Cloud State College where she earned a degree in Education.

