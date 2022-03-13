Sally Lanette Adams

Sally "Gigi" Lanette Adams, 68, passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2021, in Gilbert, Ariz.
She was born to Richard and Georgia Adams in Des Moines, Iowa in 1953. Sally led a very meaningful life, with every moment her own adventure. Sally enjoyed helping all in need, studying God's word, hiking and almost any outdoor adventure. However, all would be put on hold to care for family and friends.
Sally worked as a nurse for over forty years, during this time she completed her Master of Science in Nursing. In her time as a nurse Sally worked in the OR. She held several leadership roles and later enjoyed travel nursing. Sally used her skills in missions, traveling to Kenya. She desired to complete further mission trips if her health had allowed.
Sally is survived by three sisters, Sharron Kinzel, Sandra Wallace, and Samantha Adams; a daughter, Amy Highland; and a son-in-law Chad Highland; a son, Jason Roswold; and a daughter-in-law, Rebekah Roswold; seven grandchildren: Brianna Prichard, Mersadees Sten, Cassandra Roswold, Sydney Prichard, Nevaeh Nordlund, Colin Prichard, and Chance Roswold; and a great-grandchild Isabel Cervantes.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery, 546 Hampshire Dr., Hoyt Lakes. Reception to follow at Hoyt Lakes Community Center, 101 Kennedy Memorial Drive.
To plant a tree in memory of Sally Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.