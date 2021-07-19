Sally Ilene Christopherson, 81, of Lake Vermilion–Tower, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Edgewood Vista Senior Living Center in Virginia.
She was born Sept. 27, 1939, in Virginia the daughter of Roy and Ruth (Salminen) Rankila; was a graduate of Virginia Roosevelt High School, Class of 1956; and earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Sally married Ralph F. Christopherson on Dec. 22, 1962, at Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church in Virginia. She was a longtime resident of Virginia, moving to Lake Vermilion–Tower in 1988. Sally was employed as a teacher for the Virginia School District, was an entrepreneur, the office manager for Ferrellgas; and returned to teaching as a substitute teacher in the St. Louis County School District. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower and PEO Chapter DX. Sally enjoyed ceramics, painting, the Minnesota Vikings, and anything outdoors. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.
Sally is survived by husband of 58 years, Ralph Christopherson; children, Amy (Todd Vlasaty) Christopherson of Coon Rapids, and Chad Christopherson of Maple Grove; grandchildren, Nick Christopherson, Jack Vlasaty and Cassidy Christopherson; brother, Gary Rankila of Minneapolis; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her in-laws, Ralph and Bernice Christopherson.
A Memorial Service for Sally will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower. Pastor Erika Foss will officiate.
A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, PO Box 466, Tower, MN 55790.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
