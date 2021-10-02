Sally Erickson, my beloved wife for 65 wonderful years, died at Edgewood Vista on Sept. 17, 2021.
She is survived by me (George Erickson), our two fine sons (Chris and Lars), their wives, Leane and Amanda, and our three grandchildren.
Sally was born on Oct. 30, 1934, to Arthur and Margaret Kane of Brewster, Minn. She attended Macalester College in the Twin Cities, where we met. We were married in 1956 in Brewster, a small town near Worthington, where I practiced dentistry for more than 30 years while she conscientiously “kept our home fires burning.”
By fulfilling that responsibility, she made all the things we accomplished possible, including my travels in the far north, which led to my first book. Sally loved cooking, sewing, gardening, bird watching and reading books on history, politics, religion, justice, the environment and self-improvement. She loved to see new places, so we traveled throughout the United States.
During retirement, we moved to New Brighton, then to Ely Lake. Although she was far from her roots and knew no one when we moved here, this generous person encouraged my efforts to create Virginia’s indoor tennis facility and supported many charities during her lifetime. Now, in her memory, and in keeping with her wishes, we will be donating to Habitat for Humanity and various other charities. Without her constant support, none of this would have been possible. We love and miss her and always will.
George Erickson
