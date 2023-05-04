Sally Anne LaPlant Virkus
Sally Anne LaPlant Virkus was born on Pi(e) day (March 14, 1941), and never has a birthdate been more apt, as all who tasted her famous pies would agree.
She was born to Muriel and Henry LaPlant near Grand Rapids, Minn., from which she graduated high school in 1959. She married Philip Edward Virkus in 1960, and from 1962 to 1966, she had 5 children. She claimed not to remember much of the 1960s because she was too busy keeping children alive, but after her last child arrived in 1976, she would never let her husband forget that he voted for Nixon and she had not.
Sally and Philip moved to Gilbert, Minn., early in their marriage and put down roots, especially in the community of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where they were both devout and active members. Sally taught Catechism, was a reader at Mass, sang in the funeral choir, and kept herself and everyone around her honest.
As well as being a brilliant baker, Sally was a prolific seamstress and quilter. She spread her love tangibly through state fair blue ribbon winning pajamas and baby quilts. She made things that are meant to be used and loved hard- she knew well that in all ways, soft things are the most unbreakable.
Her proudest life accomplishment was her family. She said she was meant to be a mother. It was a career she took very seriously, and she was very good at it. She was wise as well as loving, and her abundant affection, her candor, and her warmth built a close-knit family legacy that is now four generations deep.
She is survived by her daughters Nora (Kirk) Lonnquist, Mary (Lance) Hackey, Jean (John) Muhich, Lois Virkus, and Ruth (Ben Layne) Virkus; her grandchildren, Thomas (Jaclyn) Hackey, David Hackey, Molly (Robert) Power, Emma (Dojo) Holliday, Gregory, and Audrey Lonnquist; great granddaughters, Evelyn Power, Cora Power, Remi Power, Amelia Hackey and Sarah Hackey, her pie day birthday twin; and many nieces, nephews, and dearly loved in-laws. She is also survived by her beloved brothers Michael (Kookie) and Timothy (Marie) LaPlant.
She goes now to join those she eagerly waited to see again- her husband Philip, her son John, the daughter she lost before they met, her sister Patricia, her brothers Henry and Terence, and all the other loved ones and family members who have gone before.
She died at the St. Cloud Hospital on April 29, 2023, and while she will be missed more than any words can convey, we are certain that she is at peace, and she is as proud of what she accomplished in this life as we are of her.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky as celebrant. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert, and will continue for one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Edgewood in Sartell and the nurses at the St. Cloud Hospital for caring for Sally with such compassion. If you wish to honor Sally’s memory, please make a donation to your local food shelf or library, and call out bullies wherever you find them.
