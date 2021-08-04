S. Annikki "Lilli" Jarvi, 94, of Ashton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

A Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Pastor Mark Fisher will officiate.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

