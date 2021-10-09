Ryan Lewis Horton, 35, of Lexington, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Ryan was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to Roger L. Horton, Jr. and Roxanne L. Jensen Horton. He was a self – employed Tattoo Artist. Ryan grew up in Hoyt Lakes and attended Mesabi East High School. He was a dedicated member of the swim team for eight years with two trips to the state tournament and was selected as homecoming king his senior year. Upon graduation, Ryan went on to obtain his Associates Degree at Lake Superior College in Duluth, Minn.
Ryan was a gifted artist. Each piece was a treasure to him, both the intricate details of each tattoo and the bonds that he formed with his customers. He treasured the time mentoring with his new apprentices and was so proud of each one of them. Ryan adored spending time with family and friends. He was always so excited with his new friendships and this was life's greatest treasure to him.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his stepmother, Linda Horton; a sister and brother-in-law, Geneva “Sissy” and Michael Niemi, Hoyt Lakes, Minn.; step-brother, Roger L. Horton III, Fla.; step-brother and sister-in-law, Andy and Stacey Gillespie, Hull, Ga., and step-sister and brother-in law, Melinda and Mike Allen, Danielsville, Ga.; nephews, Gavin and Owen Flack, Jordan Gillespie, Jayden Gillespie, Cameron Gillespie; Niece, Shyann Gillespie; cousins, Krystal and Justin Jensen of Washington, Erin, Emily and Brooke of Florida; grandparents, Betty and Gwynn Devey of Lake Wales, Fla.; aunts and uncles, Kurt and Sharon Jensen, Debbie and Ken Brassill, Mike and Brenda Jensen, Mark Jensen, and Shawna Jensen in Northern Minnesota, Edith and Bill McDaniel and Debbie and Charles Walden in Florida.
Ryan was preceded in death by grandparents, Ella and Kenneth Jensen, Hoyt Lakes, Minn., Roger L. Horton, Lake Wales, Fla., Joanne and Lowery Sherman, Lake Wales, Florida; and uncle, Kris Jensen.
Ryan had a Memorial Service on Sunday, Sept. 26, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel in Commerce, Ga.
There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. At the Hoyt Lakes Community Center. The family invites you to join them for a beautiful sharing of moments and memories.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga., and Zeimer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home, Aurora, Minn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.