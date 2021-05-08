Ryan James Roarty, 34, of Babbitt, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2021.
Ryan enjoyed playing disc golf, video games, magic tricks, and was a fan of various sports. He enjoyed sharing his laughter with people, working as a direct service professional, paraprofessional, helping the youth as a Math tutor, and a sports coach, both in high school and college. He considered the wolf his spirit animal, and was an avid collector of traditional wooden nutcrackers and M&M chocolate candy memorabilia.
Survivors include his mother, Judith (Bill) Hammond; grandmother, Katharine Baldwin; father, James (Chizuko) Roarty; brother, Joseph (Samantha); sisters, Tara (Ivan) and Kana. Ryan will be remembered by his nieces, Judith and Charley; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward Ott, Joseph and Mary Roarty, and Michael Baldwin. Ryan’s Paw friends, Ricky, Dude, Flash, Scooby Doo, Fiona, Tuty, Chibi, Sweet Pea, Boberz, and Sanibel will miss him and he will unite with his favorites, Sandy and Daisy Girl.
There will be no service held per Ryan’s wishes.
The family is planning for a plaque to be placed at the Babbitt Disc Golf Course on a later date. In lieu of flowers, and understanding that grief is love persevering, please consider making a donation in Ryan’s memory to your local Disc Golf Course Association, or the International Wolf Center in Ely, MN.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
