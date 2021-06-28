Ryan was born July 7, 1979. He passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Funeral services for Ryan Douglas Moats, 41, will be 2 p.m. at the Heritage Trail Bible Church in McKinley. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
To plant a tree in memory of Ryan Moats as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
