Ryan was born July 7, 1979. He passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Funeral services for Ryan Douglas Moats, 41, will be 2 p.m. at the Heritage Trail Bible Church in McKinley. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.

To plant a tree in memory of Ryan Moats as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
6
0

Tags

Load entries