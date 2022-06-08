Ryan ‘Big Ry’ Matthew McLaughlin

Ryan ‘Big Ry’ Matthew McLaughlin

February 5, 1977 — June 2, 2022

Ryan “Big Ry” Matthew McLaughlin, 45, of Mountain Iron, Minn., died Thursday, June 2, 2022, of natural causes at his home.

He was born on February 5, 1977, in Hibbing to Gerald F. McLaughlin and Anmarie (Baudeck) McLaughlin. Ryan was a class of 1995 Mountain Iron high school graduate where he played football, other sports activities and was the girls softball manager. He had lived in Minneapolis for many years. Ryan was manager of several restaurants including the MSP Airport in Minneapolis, after returning home in 2017 he worked at the Holiday Inn in Mountain Iron and the Holiday Gas Station in Gilbert. He loved his daughter, playing Jeopardy, computers, his puppies and was an avid Vikings fan.

Ryan is survived by his daughter, Lilli Ann Marie Kovarik; parents, Gerald McLaughlin, Anmarie McLaughlin; brothers, M. J. Schwan, Eric McLaughlin; sister, Calli Ann Anderson; nieces and nephew: Ashlee, Kylee, Annalee, Shaylee, Natalee, Jenessa, Anica, Josh, Ava; several aunts, uncles and special friend, Jodi Peterson.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Bonni Lee McLaughlin; grandparents; great-grandparents; two uncles, Dennis, William McLaughlin; and his father by heart, Daniel Pevach.

A Celebration of Life will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm with Chaplin Steve Breitbarth officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Burial will take place in Chisholm Cemetery at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of Ryan McLaughlin, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Jun 15
Visitation
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
4:00PM-5:00PM
Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel
205 NW First Street
Chisholm, MN 55719
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 15
Memorial Service
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
5:00PM-5:30PM
Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel
205 NW First Street
Chisholm, MN 55719
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load entries