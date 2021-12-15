Funeral service for Ruth Victoria (Cope) Schmitz, 88, of Aurora, will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Aurora. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Rauha Cemetery in White Township, Minnesota. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Ruth died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Carefree Assisted Living in Aurora, Minnesota. She was born April 7, 1933, in Cloquet, Minnesota, to James E. and Marie (Westlund) Cope.
On Feb. 26, 1956, she married William Schmitz. Ruth worked as a clerk for many years at the clothing surplus store and later as a home healthcare aide. She was an actIve member of the First Baptist Church in Aurora.
Survivors include her daughter, Laureen (Thomas) LeTourneau; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; twelve great-great grandchildren; brothers, Duane and Rudy; sisters: Pat (Bob) Holmes, Alice (Mel) Miller, Sylvia Thelen, and Linda Kesty.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Marie; daughter, Jennifer Skerbitz; husband, William; two sisters in infancy; brothers: Randolph, Ronnie, and David; brothers-in-law, Ben Thelen and Robert Kesty.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Schmitz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.