Ruth Victoria (Cope) Schmitz

April 7, 1933 — December 12, 2021

Funeral service for Ruth Victoria (Cope) Schmitz, 88, of Aurora, will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Aurora. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Rauha Cemetery in White Township, Minnesota. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.

Ruth died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Carefree Assisted Living in Aurora, Minnesota. She was born April 7, 1933, in Cloquet, Minnesota, to James E. and Marie (Westlund) Cope.

On Feb. 26, 1956, she married William Schmitz. Ruth worked as a clerk for many years at the clothing surplus store and later as a home healthcare aide. She was an actIve member of the First Baptist Church in Aurora.

Survivors include her daughter, Laureen (Thomas) LeTourneau; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; twelve great-great grandchildren; brothers, Duane and Rudy; sisters: Pat (Bob) Holmes, Alice (Mel) Miller, Sylvia Thelen, and Linda Kesty.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Marie; daughter, Jennifer Skerbitz; husband, William; two sisters in infancy; brothers: Randolph, Ronnie, and David; brothers-in-law, Ben Thelen and Robert Kesty.

