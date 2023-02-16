Ruth Roblek, age 91, died on February 9, 2023, at 1:40 a.m.
She was born on June 12, 1931, in Palo, Minn., to Lydia (Johnson) and Andrew Olson. Ruth attended grade school at school number 83 in Palo and graduated from Aurora High School in 1949. She married Donald Roblek on June 25, 1949. They lived in Aurora until 2008, when they moved to Washington Manor in Virginia, Minn. In 2018, Ruth moved to Burnsville, Minn.
She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora until moving to Virginia, where she joined the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was a member of the All Slav Club in Aurora.
Ruth was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and she considered her family to be the greatest achievement of her life. She enjoyed time spent with her family and was very proud of all of them.
She is survived by her children: Linda (Ed) Borchardt, Bonnie (David) LaZella, Debra (Frank) Beloy, and Kathy Roblek (Tim Beane); grandchildren: Heather, Kevin (Jenny), Andrea, Andrew (Melissa), Curt, Kate (Chris), Kyle (Vickie), Michael, Alex (Hanna), and Jesse; great grandchildren: Julia, Isla, Cameron, Dylan, Ella, and Maggie; and her loving extended family and friends.
Preceding her in death are her husband of 65 years, Donald; mom and dad, Lydia and Andrew Olson; sister, Ellen (Tom) Phillips; brother, Kenneth (Betty) Olson; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ruth requested no funeral, but a coffee an’ will be held this summer to celebrate her life.
