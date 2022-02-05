Ruth Marie (Dempsey) Egan, 77, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Ruth was born April 16, 1944, in Des Moines, Iowa, to John Vincent Dempsey and Gladys Marie (Peterson) Dempsey. John and Gladys showed Ruth never ending support and unconditional love.
At the age of four, Ruth moved with her family to Minnesota. She attended first grade in Stewartville, third grade in a one-room country school, and fourth grade through her 1961 high school graduation in “town school” in Grand Meadow Schools. She received her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Mankato State College and became a teacher.
Ruth worked with junior high students for thirty-five years and enjoyed their unpredictability. She taught at Minnesota schools in Virginia, Mankato, and South St. Paul.
During her first year of teaching, Ruth met a handsome Irishman named Thomas Hannan Egan, and she often said he was the best thing that ever happened to her. Their marriage was blessed with one son, Raymond, who brought much joy into his mom’s life.
Ruth enjoyed good movies, good old-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll, and good books, but most of all she enjoyed and loved people. She was grateful for lasting friendships, special times with her sister Leah, finding her brother Ron, the kindness of strangers, and the blessing Tom was in her life. She leaves her earthly life with gratitude to all those who made her life better in any way.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Thomas; her son, Raymond and his wife Angel; and her precious grandchildren, Liam Thomas and Clodagh Marie.
She is also survived by her only sister, Leah Jane (Roger) Hintz; and nephews, Brian and Aaron (Randi) Wichmann; as well as sisters-in-law, Trish Egan, Jan Dempsey, and Mary Kathleen (James) (Egan) Love; and one brother-in-law, Christopher Egan. She is also survived by nieces and nephews; Jenna, Jesse, Jay, Shawn, Devin (Laura), Ashley, Barkme; and many well-loved cousins.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gladys Dempsey; brother, Ronald Dempsey; parents-in-law, Raymond and Margaret Egan; brothers-in-law: David Wichmann, Joseph Egan, Kerry Egan, and Douglas Egan.
Memorials may be directed to Bear Creek Lutheran Church or its Cemetery Board, Grand Meadow Alumni Association, South St. Paul Educational Foundation, or the donor’s choice.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Bear Creek Lutheran Church at 74727 265th St. near Grand Meadow, MN. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. for an hour before the service.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Egan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.